Michael Roberts

Michael E. Roberts, 63, formerly of Alton, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville.
Born Apr. 23 1959, he was a son of Robert Eldon and Margie Ellen (Berner) Roberts.
Mike worked in construction, building houses and also as a machinist for River & Rail Repair in Alton. A true real-life cowboy, he loved riding and caring for horses. In his younger days, he liked fast cars and other fast things. He also enjoyed playing his drums.
Survivors include his children, Angie Roberts of Alton, Skip (Laura) Folds and Angie (Wade) Benjamin, all of Harlan, IN; 9 grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law Pam and Michael Vroman of Alton; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Anna Roberts of Madison, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Becky Roberts; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Kent Flanagan; and a brother, John Roberts.
Mike’s family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
Cremation services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.