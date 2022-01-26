Michael Reynolds

Michael David Reynolds, 75, passed away on January 24, 2022 in Jerseyville surrounded by his family. He was born on November 26, 1946 in Carrollton to August & Wanda (Balcom) Reynolds. He married Marcella Kallal on November 28, 1964 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville and together they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. Mike worked at Laclede Steel in Alton, Illinois for 36 years and delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years. He was a loving husband, a hard worker, faithful, selfless, and dedicated to family. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church, United Steel Workers Union, and a proud supporter of the Al-Anon Family Group. Mike is survived by his wife Marcella; his children: Melissa (Ron) Jennings of High Ridge, MO., Mark (Jamie) Reynolds of Champaign, IL., Matthew (LuAnne) Reynolds of Jerseyville, Mitch (Cathy) Reynolds of Jerseyville, Mike (Megan) of Hamel, IL, and Monica Reynolds (Jim Dairaghi) of Lake St. Louis, MO.; his 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his brother: Patrick (Lisa) Reynolds of Tuscola, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Dennis Reynolds, In-Laws: Vincent & Cecilia Kallal, and 2 brothers-in-law: Bill and Norman Kallal. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. It will begin with a prayer service at 3:30 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 am at Holy Ghost Church. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service and burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fieldon. Memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Church for Masses in memory of Mike.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS