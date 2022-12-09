Michael Murray

Michael L. Murray, 67, died unexpectedly at 7:25 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence of an apparent heart attack.
He was born on December 5, 1955 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the fifth of six children born to the late John Wilson and Helen Lucille (Plumb) Murray.
He graduated in 1974 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and had been employed at Laclede Steel in Alton for 24 years until the plant closing. He then began working as a truck driver for Gorman Ready Mix in Jerseyville, and retired in 2020. Needing to stay busy during his retirement, he began working seasonally with Tri County FS in Jerseyville.
Mike was a true country boy at heart, and his true contentment was found on the farm. He raised cattle, tended to the crops and cut timber, anything to stay outside. He loved the tranquility of the outdoors, and would often times just wander around the farm, taking in all the beauty and silence that nature has to offer.
He loved to camp, especially the float trips to Huzzah Valley in Steelville, Missouri, just sitting around the campfire whether reading, visiting with family, as he was considered the "cool uncle".
He married his love, Karen Johnson, on August 1, 1980 at Otterville Baptist Church in Otterville, Illinois, and their married life has been blessed with 42 years.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Murray of Jerseyville; a son, Johnny Murray of Jerseyville; a daughter, Amanda Murray of Elsah; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Payton and Liam Michael Reisch; two sisters and brothers in-law, Trudy and Dennis Roberts of Jacksonville and Diana and Isaac Cannon of Jerseyville; three brothers, John "Eddie" Murray, Norman Murray and Randall Murray, all of Jerseyville; a brother in-law, Tim Johnson of California; and three sisters in-law, Glenda Crull of Fosterburg, Jackie Beasley of Jerseyville and Tammy Johnson of Centralia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Johnson on February 16, 2000; his father in-law, Samuel Johnson; mother in-law, Shirley (Maple) Johnson; a sister in-law, Nancy (Johnson) Murray; and a brother in-law, Carl Johnson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 Monday, December 12, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.
Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community High School FFA Department.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.