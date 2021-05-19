Michael Lee Drulard, 62, passed away unexpectedly at 6:32 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home in Jerseyville.
He was born on December 14, 1958 in Carrollton to the late Donald and JoAnn (Warix) Drulard and was a graduate of Jersey Community High School.
Surviving are a daughter, Rachel Beemer and her companion, Randy Roentz, of Jerseyville; four grandchildren, Claire Beemer, Caytline Beemer, Chloe Beemer and Cora Roentz, all at home; two sisters, Janice (Drulard) Shanks of Jerseyville and Carolyn Drulard of Jerseyville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including two very special cousins, Joanna Lough of East Alton and Robert Skelton of Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, who was like a sister to Michael, Juanita Cope.
Memorial visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Reverends Jeff Warix and Adam Smith officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home.