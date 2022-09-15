Michael Joseph Kraenzle, 46, of Brighton, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony Healthcare Center in Alton.
He was born February 6, 1976, in St. Louis County, Missouri, to Dale and Susan (Ellebracht) Kraenzle.
Michael married his wife, Kimberly Ann Fletcher, in Jerseyville, Illinois, on February 27, 2008. Together, they raised two children, Tony (Shauna) Moore of Brighton, and Patrick Kraenzle of Hampton, VA. All survive and will miss him more than can be expressed.
Michael worked as an equipment inspector for CCM. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors, cooking, dogs and animals of all kinds. He was a Cardinal’s Baseball guy who rooted for the Greenbay Packers during football season. Of all of the characteristics used to describe Michael, his family will remember his love for his wife, sons, and grandchildren above all.
In addition to his wife and children, survivors also include his parents, Dale and Susan; grandchildren, Cheyanne and Hillary Moore; paternal grandmother, Mildred Kraenzle; sister, Jennifer (Sean Trader) Kraenzle; brothers, Ryan Kraenzle, Christopher Kraenzle, Elliott Kraenzle; and severeral aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Alice Ellebracht; and paternal grandfather, Leonard Kraenzle.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, with Mike Morgan officiating.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Michael’s name may be made to his wife, Kimberly Kraenzle, to be used towards the future education of his grandchildren.
