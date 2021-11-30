Michael Jay Laird, 60, lost his courageous year long battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Mike was born on June 9, 1961 to the late Bobie and Marian (Jeffries) Laird. A lifelong resident of Jersey County, he attended Jersey Community High School and was raised, along with his three siblings, at Eckert’s Apple Orchard in Grafton, where he was also employed until 1980. He then acquired his CDL License and began his long career as a concrete truck driver for a local company.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working on vehicles and will be fondly remembered as a beloved father and grandfather.
Surviving are two daughters and a step-daughter, Heather Laird and her partner, Lance Fox, of Jerseyville, Jackie Laird and her partner, Andy Hoofard, of Jerseyville and Casey Gleason and her partner, Kyle Hollinshed; a grandson, Aden Michael Mumpton; two step-grandchildren, Kylar Gleason and Kayden Hollinshed; a brother and sister in-law, Rick and Karen Laird of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Sandy and Ralph Parker of Alton; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Laird and Marian Childress and a brother, Gary Laird.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
