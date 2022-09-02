Michael Fabry, 60, passed away on August 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 25, 1962 in Chicago to Norman & Dorothy (Bean) Fabry. He was a US Coast Guard veteran. Michael is survived by his children: Adam Fabry, Hannah Fabry, and Erin Fabry; his siblings: Norman “Chip” (Christina) Fabry and Michelle (Jason) Watts; and his former wife: Jennifer Fabry. He is preceded in death by his parents. Per his wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.
