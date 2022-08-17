Michael Bray

Michael Joseph Bray, formerly of Jerseyville, passed away on Monday August 1st, 2022, at his residence in Denver, Colorado. He had suffered from epilepsy for over two years and died as a result of a heart attack that was brought on by a seizure.
He was born in Jerseyville on March 19, 1962 and was one of eight children born to Robert & Joy (Crawford) Bray. Mike enjoyed his time in nature and spent many years living in Alaska and Colorado.
He grew up in Jerseyville, attended Holy Ghost Grade School, and graduated in 1980 from Jersey Community High School.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served in San Diego, California, as well as Bremerton, Washington. He was a telephone technician aboard the Constellation CV-64 and was able to experience several countries including the Philippines, Australia & Africa while on a Westpac.
Surviving are his mother, Joy Bray of Jerseyville; three sons, Keith Bray of Jerseyville and Sean and Mark Bray of Godfrey; his companion Rita Crow of Denver; a brother Bob (Vicky) Bray of Jerseyville, five sisters: Linda (Kevin) Heitzig, Joy Bray, and her companion, Mark Graham, all of Jerseyville, Karen (Dean) Davenport and Sam (Jim) Lyles of Kane, and Joanie (Shaun) Buchaniec of Boise, Idaho; a granddaughter, Abi and her mother Jo; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Burl & Vi Crawford and John & Edna Bray; his father, Bob Bray and his twin brother, Pat Bray.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
A celebration of life will be held from 12PM to 3PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may made to https://housesforwarriors.org