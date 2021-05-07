With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the death of Michael A Ursch, 46, of Jerseyville, Illinois. He passed away suddenly Friday, April 30, 2021, from a tragic accident which occurred in Auburn, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary K. Ursch of Jerseyville and Roy F. Ursch of Godfrey. Surviving family members include: mother, Christina Ursch Figueroa of Alton, IL, sons, James Ursch, 29, Auston Ursch 26, both of Jerseyville, and Steven Ursch, 17, from Cottage Hills. Also two adorable grandchildren, Marlee Ursch, 7 and Silas Ursch, 3 months, both reside in Jerseyville, IL.
The visitation will be at Alexander-Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL. on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5-7pm. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7pm. Lifetime friend and brother, Billy Hillig will announce the eulogy.
The family is grateful to all of Mike's friends: Brandy Stendebeck, Dallas and Katisha Day, Crystal Dilks, Misty Powers, Brandi Lyles, Becky Waters, Jennifer Whitehead, and Candace Meyer. And so many more......thank you for your continuous friendship and support. Furthermore, Thank You to all of the Ursch family. Mike loved each and everyone of you.
Finally, we are so grateful to Paynic's Home for Funerals. Your timely service and compassion exceeded our expectations. Thank You!