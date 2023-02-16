Michael Adam Ritter, 78, passed away at 6:07 a.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was born on March 4, 1944 in Jerseyville and was the son of the late Joseph Adam and Esther Fay (Tavernier) Ritter.
Michael graduated with the Class of 1962 from Jersey Community High School and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran, and upon his honorable discharge, returned home to Jerseyville where he joined the family business, Jersey County Motors.
After returning home, he met Mary Tepen, and the two exchanged vows on August 30, 1969 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. They relocated to Cheyenne, Wyoming, were their daughter, Tiffany, was born on Christmas Day, 1978, and shortly after her birth they returned back home to Jerseyville and Jersey County Motors. They would remain in Jerseyville until August, 1989 when Michael and Mary moved their family to Nashville, Tennessee where they joined Michael’s sister and brother in-law, Margie and Freddie.
Michael’s career as a Fleet Lease Manager with Nashville Auto Auction prospered for the next twenty years. He was also owner of Mr. T’s Auto & Detail in Murfreesboro and following Mary’s passing on April 2, 2013, Michael returned home once again to Jerseyville.
After returning home, he met his loving companion, Connie Blackorby, and together they shared many years together spending time with one another and enjoying life.
Michael was an avid golfer at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville and was known to play a few hands of Gin Rummy at the Elks Club. He was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a devoted Catholic and supporter of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
In the early winter months, Michael loved to duck hunt with all of his buddies. When spring and summer rolled around, he enjoyed commercial fishing in some very unique ways. Michael was also one of the original owners of the legendary JEM Bar in Jerseyville, with Ellis Holleman and Jimmy Dolan. He was known for never turning down a good time or an opportunity to lead the way around “The Horn”.
Surviving are two sons, Todd Michael Ritter (Marie Bermes) of Shiloh an Thomas Joseph Ritter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; he was “Poppy” to five grandchildren, Dillion, Teagan, Tate, Challon and Caydon; a brother, John Barry Ritter of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Margie and Fred Walther of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his loving companion, Connie Blackorby of Jerseyville, as well as her children, Scott (Connie) Fry of Jerseyville an Chad (Julie) Fry of Elgin and their families; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tiffany Marie Ritter; a brother and sister in-law, Robert and Betty Ritter; a sister in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Ritter; as well as three nieces, Erika Rose Ritter, Janis Jo Ritter, Katie (Walther) Primm; and a nephew, Eric Walther.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of Rosary Service at 7 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting full military honors.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com