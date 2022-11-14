obit stock color

Melvin S. Surratt Jr., 83, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. Born February 8, 1939 in Fishhook, IL, he was the son of Melvin S. Surratt Sr., and Pauline (Dennis) Stark. Mr. Surratt served for 26 years with the Navy and Marine Corps. He retired from the military and then spent 17 years with Winchester division of Olin as an adjustor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass and working on his mower. On May 15, 2004 he married the former Linda Woods in Wood River. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Melvin S. Surratt III of New Delhi, IL, Mike Surratt of Brookport, IL, and Mitch Surratt (Lori) of South Roxana, three step-daughters, Tammy Hensley (Joe) of Alton, Aimee Walsh of Bethalto, and Elizabeth Walsh (Jason) of Alton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donnie Surratt of Ashland, IL, and Carl Stark of Kane, and a sister, Marie Dziurowitz of Cahokia. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Murral and Mark Surratt, a grandson, Billy J. Surratt, sisters, Darlene Marshall, Kathleen Long, and Wilma Angel Farris, and brothers, Emil Surratt, Jack Surratt, James Surratt, Danny Surratt, Murral Stark, and David Farris. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com