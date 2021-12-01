Mavis Merle Hunt, 84, died at 2:03 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on October 4, 1937, one of two children born to Dwight E. and Leola (Dougherty) Cantrell.
A Jersey County resident her entire life, Mavis graduated from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville and McKendree College in Lebanon. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1958, and was a member of the Jersey County Historical Society, Otter Creek Historical Society, and served as a trustee for many years for both the Hamilton Primary School and Otter Creek Township.
She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Godfrey for many years, where she served in numerous capacities as a Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess and Treasurer.
Mavis took great pride in her family and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
She married Charles Douglas Hunt on December 1, 1956 at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, and together they raised their family of three children and shared 46 years together before his sudden death on January 29, 2003.
Surviving are her two sons and a daughter in-law, Douglas Hunt, and his companion, Pam Bauer of Brighton and Blake and Joan Hunt of Jerseyville; a son in-law and his wife, Brett and Chris Meyer of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Jamie Hunt of Godfrey, Joseph and Tara Meyer of Delavan, Wisconsin, Jeremy and Sara Hunt of St. Charles, Missouri, Sarah and Eric Hagen of Hardin, Jonathan and Tommi Hunt of Jerseyville, and Tyler Hunt of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl (Hunt) Meyer on July 8, 1982; and an infant brother, Dwight E. Cantrell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, in the Drainer Addition of McDow Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the Hamilton Primary School in Otterville.
