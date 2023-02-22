Maurice Ivester

Maurice L. “Bill” Ivester, 86, died at 3:50 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
He was born on June 23, 1936 in Alton and was the son of Charles and Kathlyn (Brewen) Ivester.
He married Della J. Cope on June 10, 1956 and together they were the parents of three children and shared in 37 years of marriage, prior to her death on March 14, 1994.
He later married Vicki L. Shaw on January 31, 1998 and together they have been blessed with 25 years of marriage any many wonderful memories together.
It was Bill and Vicki’s desire to serve the Lord that brought the m together. Bill was an active member of Delhi Baptist church for over 64 years, and served as deacon, song leader, youth group leader, Sunday School teacher and superintendant. For three years, Bill also served as overseas missionary in Togo, Africa.
He was employed at the Stratford Hotel and Alton Boxboard, where he worked in maintenance and construction, prior to accepting employed with Laclede Steel in Alton, where he retired as Safety Coordinator.
In his spare time, Bill also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki Ivester; three children and their spouses, Cinda and Jack Kallal, William and Angela (Dunham) Ivester and Jody and Marc Golike; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Kallal, Christopher (Carrie) Kallal, Eric (Ashley) Ivester, Danielle (Aaron) McCoy, Craig Ivester, Philip (Cari) Golike, Amanda (John) Berthel and Alyssa (Eric) Krebs; twenty one great grandchildren; four brothers, Joseph Brady Ivester, George Robert Ivester, James Richard Ivester and Michael Paul Ivester.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Della, he was preceded in death by an older brother, Sonny and a foster brother, Richard Draper.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at Delhi Baptist Church, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Delhi Baptist Church, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
