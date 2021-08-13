Maurice F. Musgrave, 70, of Brighton died on Sunday August 1. 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.
He was born on August 19, 1950 in Wood River to the late Richard and Agnes (Mennemeyer) Musgrave.
Maurice married Susan Bowser on September 29, 1973 in Wood River. They would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this year, but were together for a total of 52 years. She survives.
He worked at Conoco Philips Refinery retiring as an OMC supervisor after 34 years. Maurice remembered vividly working at the refinery docks during the floods of '93 and '95 as they afforded a chance to take the dock boat out and "play."
A man of many interests Maurice was a self-taught guitarist who loved playing music with family and friends at large family gatherings. He was a lover of classic cars, Indian motorcycles, and riding dirt bikes. He was a skillful woodworker, a talent he used in both the construction of a log home for his wife and family as well as in the one of a kind black powder guns he made as part of his business Locks Stocks & Barrels--which he owned and operated with his little brother Mark. Maurice and Mark were well-known in the Rendezvous community. The two started participating in the early 1980s as traders and re-enactors. Maurice and Mark eventually went on to help run the annual Kampsville Rendezvous after the retirement of friend and mentor, Kermit Suhling. Maurice was also instrumental in the construction of Camp DuBois, historical site in Wood River. He organized an annual Rendezvous on that site which has continued to the present.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Susan; three sons, Jacob Musgrave of Brighton, James (Leslie) Musgrave of Moro, and Robert (Michael) Musgrave-Perkins of St. Louis; two grandchildren Levi and Warren--who were the light of his life; two sisters Joan Rhodes of Texas and Anne Dunse of Godfery; brother Michael (Carol) Musgrave of Godfrey; in addition to many nieces and nephews whom Maurice considered like sons and daughters. They will always love and remember "Uncle Moe."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Agnes; beloved daughter Holly Musgrave; sister Helen Dobelman; two brothers Richard Musgrave and Mark Musgrave.
Visitation will be on Saturday August 21, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s in Alton, as Maurice did love his dogs dearly too.
