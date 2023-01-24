Mathew Short

Mathew Dale Short, 59, formerly of Jerseyville, died 1:59AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Livermore, California.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1963 in Jerseyville, Illinois, one of four sons born to the late Coy Short Jr. and Thelma Yvonne (Cates) Short.
He married the former Donna Robinson in Lewiston, Maine and together they have spent forty beautiful years together, and enjoyed traveling together all over the country.
He worked many trades; construction, logging, truck driving, oil rigs, production and packaging. Matt was a dedicated and hard working man who was faithful to his family, job and his country. Matt and Donna were in the process of retiring and looking forward to enjoying family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Short of Goldsmith, Texas; two sons, Antony M. Robinson and Mathew Dale Short II, both of Texas; a granddaughter, Abbigail; three brothers, Victor L. Short of Fieldon, Eric A. Short of Edwardsville and Kirk J. Short of Jerseyville; half sisters, Beverly K. Disch of Texas, Monica A. Howerton of Alton.
Matt was loved by everyone he met and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Matt had a big heart and could always make you laugh!
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Coy Short Jr. and Shirley Short and his mother, Thelma Yvonne Short.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials can be made to family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
