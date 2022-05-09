Mary Winslade

Mary Suzanne Winslade, 76, of Shipman, Passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 25, 1945, in Alton, to the late Harris and Lucille (Kahl) Carr.
Mary married William “Bill” Winslade on September 9, 1966, in Shipman. He survives.
She retired from Southwestern Community School District in 2000, after 21 years. Mary enjoyed spending her time outside and being by their pool.
Mary is survived by her husband, Bill; two children Jennifer Wampler of Vienna, IL and Brad (Melaney) Winslade of Eureka, MO; two grandchildren Jessica Wampler and Addison Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Hudson; son in law Kevin Wampler.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled. Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Southwestern Foundation for educational excellence.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com