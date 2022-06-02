Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville.
She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall.
Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment banker at US Bank. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed camping, fishing, watching her grandkids play sports, and spending time with her family.
She married James D. Twichell on December 29, 1961, in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2008.
Mary is survived by her son, Jerry (Rena) Twichell of Godfrey; daughter, Monica (Tim) Johnson of Kane; four grandchildren, Brittney (Tony) Maroine, Lauren (Tim) McBride, Brandy (Taylor Hindley) Twichell, and Matthew Johnson; five great grandchildren, James Johnson, Nolan Marione, Gavin McBride, Luke Marione, and Chloe Marione; brother, Kenneth D. (Billie) Cathorall, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; sister-in-law, Linda Cathorall; and nephew, Michael Cathorall.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s, Jerseyville Humane Society, or Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption.
