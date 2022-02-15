Mary Thomas

Mary Ruth (Hunter) Thomas, 91, passed away at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was born on October 28, 1930 in Calhoun County, Illinois, the youngest and last surviving, of seven children born to Chester Charles and Eva (Johnston) Hunter, and graduated with the Class of 1948 from Jersey Township High School.
Shortly after graduation, she married Robert E. Vaughn at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they were the parents of four daughters. She later married Vernon “Babe” Thomas, and together they shared many years with one another.
She possessed a strong willingness to help others, consistently putting the needs of others above her own. She assisted with the care of her siblings as well as countless patients throughout her career in nursing.
Mary Ruth graduated from Olin Vocational School of Practical Nursing in May of 1963 and began her long and proud career in nursing. Throughout her career, she was employed with Jersey Community Hospital, Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Mental Health, private duty and Home Instead Senior Care in Jerseyville.
Mary Ruth enjoyed spending time outdoors, including camping, fishing, swimming and spending time at the beach as well as shopping with her four daughters.
Surviving are four daughters and a son in-law, Nancy and Kenny Griffith of Jerseyville; Linda Becker of Eustis, Florida; Sandy Hamby of East Alton and Deborah Crone of Brighton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Beth and Craig Russell of Jerseyville, Josh Griffith of Destin, Florida, Jason Maltimore of Abilene,Texas, Dena and Ed Flavin of Sugar Land, Texas, Eddie Crone of White Hall, Jeff Crone of Bright and Doug Crone of Springfield, Illinois; eleven great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; along with many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. and Eva Hunter; an infant sisters, Violet Hunter; her siblings and their spouses, Eileen and James Nimerick, Truman and Evelyn Hunter, Millie and Kenny Ingersoll, Nola and James Kramer and Charles and Doris Hunter; a son in-law, James Paul Hamby; as well as two great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday.
Burial will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Jersey Community Unit School District 100 Alvina Isringhausen Nursing Scholarship, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com