Mary L. Meyer, 97, died at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born December 8, 1924 in Alton, she was the daughter of Rudolph George and Meta (Beiser) Meyer. Mary graduated Marquette Catholic High School in 1943. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and retried from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary’s Church and also in the gift shop at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Surviving is a sister, Susan Hilyer of Clanton, Alabama, and a nephew, Stephen Hilyer (Stephanie Tate) of Jemison, Alabama. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Meyer. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 East 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
