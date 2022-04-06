Mary McBride, 76, passed away on March 14, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab. She was born on September 9, 1945 in Jerseyville to Edward & Gretchen (Waters) Collins. Her dog’s name is Max and was her companion for 10 years. She is survived by her son: Charles T. (Rebecca L.) McBride of Jerseyville; her foster-son: Ed McBride; her grandchildren: Timothy Edward (Lauren) McBride of Jerseyville and Taylor Elizabeth (Gerald Dwight Baker III) McBride of Indiana; her great-grandchildren: Gavin Timothy McBride, Josephine Victoria Baker, and Gerald Dwight Baker IV; her sister: Judy Collins; her 5 nieces and nephews; her 8 great-nieces and nephews; her stepmother: Virginia Collins; and her step siblings: John Grizzle, Kenny Grizzle, and Robin (Mark). She is preceded in death by her parents, son: Edward W. “Big Ed” Darr of Jerseyville, and her 2 brothers: Thomas Collins and William Collins. A visitation will be held on April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor John Gibson will be officiating the service and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family who is planning to donate the proceeds to build a handicapped swing for disabled children.
