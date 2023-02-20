Mary Louise Bixen, 90, passed away at 6:35 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Bria of Godfrey.
Mary was born in Dorsey, Illinois on August 17, 1932, one of five children born to Edward and Elizabeth (Johnson) Aljets.
She married Harold Bixen on October 16, 1955, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing on July 5, 2016.
Mary retired from JC Penney. She was an active member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey and active in the Dorsey community. She enjoyed traveling, camping, playing games, and spending time with family. She also helped her husband with their rental properties. She enjoyed life and meeting people.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet (David) Francis of Alton; son, John Bixen of Alton; daughter-in-law, Kara Bixen of Dorsey; grandson, Lukas Bixen of Dorsey; granddaughter, Brittany (Steven) Ginn of Canton, GA; great-grandchildren, Avrie Ginn and Hudson Ginn of Canton, GA; sister, Ruth Kuethe of Alton; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Spickerman of Bunker Hill.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Robert Bixen; sisters, Marguerite Fechte and Esther Hoffstetter; and brother, Frederick Aljets.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4 to 6 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto and a visitation on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, with Pastor David Kern officiating.
Burial will follow at Emmaus Lutheran Church cemetery in Dorsey.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com