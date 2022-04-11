Mary Lois Jackson, 79, of Jerseyville, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022.
Surviving are:
Husband: Donald Jackson of Jerseyville
Children: Tammy Devening of Jerseyville
Brenda Holmes of Alton
William Randall Briggs of Maryville
Melissa Nipper of Fort Wayne, Indiana
Step Children: Donald Jackson Jr. of Pea Ridge, Arkansas
Steven Scott Jackson of Oklahoma
Terry Richardson of Kane
Wayne Richardson of Florida
12 Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren 2 Great Great Grandchildren
Sister: Sheila Dawdy of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation or to BJC Hospice-Greene County.