Mary Lois Jackson, 79, of Jerseyville, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022.

Surviving are:

Husband: Donald Jackson of Jerseyville

Children: Tammy Devening of Jerseyville

Brenda Holmes of Alton

William Randall Briggs of Maryville

Melissa Nipper of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Step Children: Donald Jackson Jr. of Pea Ridge, Arkansas

Steven Scott Jackson of Oklahoma

Terry Richardson of Kane

Wayne Richardson of Florida

12 Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren 2 Great Great Grandchildren

Sister: Sheila Dawdy of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation or to BJC Hospice-Greene County.