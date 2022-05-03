Mary Lewey-Mansfield

Mary May (Malloy) Lewey-Mansfield, 96, formerly of East Alton and Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.
She was born October 31, 1925, in Coffeen, Illinois, to the late Jerome and May (Gaines) Malloy.
Mary was united in marriage to Frederick Lewey until his passing May 4, 1977. She then married Noel Mansfield, who passed away on August 29, 2014.
Prior to retirement Mary worked as a machine operator for Olin Corp in East Alton, Illinois. She was a member of Eastern Star in Coffeen and also a member of the Westerner Club.
She is survived by her children, Connie Spencer of Wood River, Linda (Chuck) Reed of Shipman, David (Lisa) Lewey of Slidell, LA; step children, Judy Dunn of Carlinville, Wayne (Sondra) Mansfield of Carlinville, Donna (Ray) Harris of Litchfield; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; sister, Lila Mazzier of Wheaton, IL; and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouses, she was preceded in death by five brothers, a sister, and one great-great grandson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the funeral home, with Ray Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.