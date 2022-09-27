Mary Kay LaHue, 78, died at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home in Dow. Born July 10, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lester G. and Bertha R (Hoppman) Doerr. Mrs. LaHue retired as a teller for First National Bank of Aton. On January 22, 1966 she married Richard L. LaHue in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris LaHue (Virna) of Dow, and Gary LaHue (Sue) of California, four grandchildren, Dalton LaHue, Dylan LaHue, Tiffany Ramirez (Peter), Mariah LaHue, a brother, Bob Doerr (Judy) of Godfrey, a sister, Patty Ford of Alton, nephews and nieces Jarrett Ford of Alton, Blake Doerr (Tony) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dawn Edelen of Alton, and Jayme Sutton (Josh) of St. Charles, MO, who was the daughter she never had. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Trinity and Caleb, and great nephews and niece Jake, Eli, Brady, Luke, and Laney.
Mary loved her family. She loved partaking in family traditions, playing cards, and traveling to Las Vegas with her friends Judy and Janice. Mary was a kind, caring, loving woman, who always put others before herself. She will forever be remembered that way by those who had the pleasure of meeting her. A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com