Mary June “Jill” Bowker, 71, of Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital, following a battle with covid pneumonia. According to her sons, ” Heaven has received its Most Beautiful Angel”.
On April 30, 1950, Mary June was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, the fourth child of John & Carrie Rice. After the family moved to Illinois, she graduated from Southwestern High School in 1968.
On January 31, 1970, Mary June married the love of her life, Gary Bowker, at Bethel Baptist Church outside Jerseyville. Together, they recently shared their 52nd anniversary. This union was blessed with two sons, Gary Lloyd Bowker, Jr. (Amanda) of Pana, Illinois, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Joseph Bowker (Tina) of Dandridge, Tennessee. Three grandchildren, Karlie, Brant & Kennedy are also left behind to cherish the memories of a wonderful grandma.
Jill took pride in raising those two outstanding, loving, caring sons. It gave her immense satisfaction and pleasure to see them mature, prosper, and succeed in life. But perhaps her greatest source of happiness came in babysitting, doting over, and thoroughly spoiling Brant Alexander and Kennedy Lin!
In addition to her husband, two children/spouses, and three grandchildren, Mary June is survived by her mother, Carrie J. Wisdom of Shipman, and sister, Rebecca Sue Frey (William) of California. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Joseph Howard and Jackie.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Also, per her wishes, there were no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Wojstrom FH in Granite City was in charge of arrangements.