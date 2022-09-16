Mary Jean Jantzen, 65, died at 1:18 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 29, 1957 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of Charles Harold and Ruby Mae (Gresham) Swan.
Mary grew up in Calhoun County, Illinois, where she graduated with the Class of 1975 from Calhoun High School.
She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from JB Johnson School of Nursing at Lewis and Clark Community College and spent time working as a home health aide and a housekeeper for many families throughout the area.
She married Steven Louis Jantzen on January 15, 1993 at the Jersey County Courthouse and together they shared in many wonderful memories with one another, including their quiet movie date nights at home, throughout their 23 years of marriage, prior to his death on May 17, 2016.
Mary was a lover of music, with Patsy Cline being among her favorite artist. She was also gifted artistically and enjoyed creating sketches and decorating for the Holidays. Often times, you could find Mary outdoors, tending to her garden and flowers or at a nearby creek. The greatest joys of Mary’s life, however, came from spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren. She adored each and every one of them, supporting them every step of the way and loving them without judgment or prejudice.
Surviving are three children, Emily (Brian) Hedden, Jesse (Audrey) Hale and Steven C. (Jessica) Jantzen, all of Jerseyville; thirteen grandchildren, Brian, Timothy, Briana, Payton, Gabe, Ambri, Riyhlie, Melody, Maximus, Harmony, Ariana, Owyn and Madelyn; three great grandchildren, Sonnie, Saki and Bowen; along with her “bonus” grandchildren, Michael, Brennon, Brenden and Anna; a sister and brother in-law, Ruth Ann and Aloys Kallal of Hardin; as well as June Swan of Benld.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James “Jim” and Robert “Bob” Swan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at the St. Norbert Cemetery in Hardin.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family to assist in the placement of a monument at Mary’s gravesite, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com