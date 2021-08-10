Mary Jane Campbell, 80, died unexpectedly at 1:09 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on August 28, 1940, one of four children born to Jasper H. and Hilda (Walker) Blasa.
Mary Jane chose to be a stay at home Mom, caring for her children and taking them to and from their many activities. She enjoyed tending her flowers, and attending her three auctions a week in Dow, Alton and Shipman. Most of all, Mary Jane loved being a Wife, Mom and Grandma and cherished her memories she made with each and every one of them.
She married the love of her life, Darrell William Campbell on Sept. 8, 1956 at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Dow, and together they built a life that spanned 62 years before his death on June 27, 2019.
She is survived by her three sons and a daughter in-law, David and Arlene Campbell of Jensen, Mi., Jeffrey Campbell of Elk City, Ok., and Matthew Campbell of Dow; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Florence Lavada Whitehead of Jerseyville; and a sister in-law, Betty Blasa Albrecht of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Jasper Campbell on Oct. 4, 1998; a grandson, Samuel William Campbell on Jan. 13, 2013; a brother, Wilber E. Blasa; and a sister, Garnetta Edwards.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday. Rev. Glen Greenwood will officiate.
Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be given to the Godfrey Baptist Church, where she was a member.
