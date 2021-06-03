Mary (Hoefert) Siemer, 57, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence after a valiant battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on October 26, 1963, and was one of seven children born to the late Harold and Sally (Kennedy) Hoefert.
She graduated in 1981 from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and soon began working as a secretary for Scheffel & Company in Alton and for May Centers in St. Louis, Mo.
She then decided to return to school, where she earned her BS in Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and later her Masters in Education from Rockford University.
She began her teaching career at LeClaire in Edwarsdville, then to Lovejoy in Alton, before accepting a position with the Jersey Community Unit School District #100, where she has lovingly served for the last 16 years as a kindergarten teacher at West Elementary.
She served on the District 100 Foundation Committee, JCEA Scholarship Committee, and was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Westlake Country Club, West Faculty & PTO, and thoroughly enjoyed her participation with the Gopher Floats, Thirsty Thursday Ladies and as a Tonsor Bus Rider.
She married Robert H. Siemer on February 19, 1988 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, and together they have been blessed with 33 wonderful years, and three amazing daughters.
Surviving are her husband, Bob Siemer of Jerseyville; her three daughters and sons in-law, Hannah and Eric Bradarich of Chicago, Sarah and Chuck Frese of Nashville, Tn., and Audrey Siemer of Chicago; four sisters and brothers in-law, Susan and Steve Henderson, Cathy and Rick Foelsch, and Connie and Matt Holden all of Godfrey, and Joanne "Bugsy" and Chris Wickenhauser of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; two brothers and sisters in-law, Phil and Kathy Hoefert of Godfrey and Mark and Dena Hoefert of Kansas City, Mo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Mary loved bright and colorful clothing, so the family requests that anyone attending either the visitation or Mass to please wear clothes that resemble Mary's spirit for life! Please leave your black and navy in the closet.
She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to West Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.
Bob and the girls would like to thank everyone for their visits, support, prayers and love throughout this journey, and extend heartfelt appreciation to BJC Hospice for all the comfort and care they provided.