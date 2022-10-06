Mary Burch

Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey.
She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch.
Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois Beauty School in 1949. She married Donald Burch on January 3, 1951, in Shipman. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2008.
Mary worked for Southwestern School District in the cafeteria and as a bus rider. She and Don enjoyed traveling, especially trips to the northern, western, and southwestern states.
She is survived by her sons, John (Sandy) Burch of Brighton, Donald (Sandy) Burch of Gillespie, and Terry Burch of Brighton, Gary Burch of Godfrey; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Robert (Ruth) Welch; infant sister Ester Welch; grandson Shawn Burch.
Mary always welcomed everyone who came into her home and now may Heaven welcome her.
Visitation will be held from 9 am to 10:50 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton
Mass will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.
Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Shipman.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com