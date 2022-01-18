Mary Ann Stocker, 86, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born August 26, 1935, she was the daughter of Benjamin A. and Ida Mae (LaRue) Hill.
Mary co-owned Fire Safety in Wood River with her husband, Bob until his death.
She had married Robert G. "Bob" Stocker on July 28, 1956 in Wood River. He died November 13, 2009.
She is survived by a brother, Gordan (Linda) Hill of Alton; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and brothers, Odie Hill, Ben Hill, Bill Hill and James Hill.
Private service will be Monday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River and burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.