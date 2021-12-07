obit stock

Mary Ann (Medford) Wadlow, 64, of Godfrey, died unexpectedly at 8:40 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Surviving are:
Brothers:         Michael Cunningham of Jerseyville
                        Eldon Medford of Godfrey
                        Alan Medford of Godfrey
                        Brian Medford of Albuquerque, New Mexico
Sisters:            Marilyn Stephens of Bethalto
                        Barbara Schuster of Sorento
                        Diane Herring of Alton
 
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God in Jerseyville.
 
Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
 
Memorials may be given to St. Louis Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.