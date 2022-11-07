Marvin Jennings

Marvin Daniel Jennings, 82, of Medora, passed away Thursday, November 3,2022, at Jersey Community Hospital, with his wife and son by his side.
He was born on October 15, 1940, in Banner, MO. The son of the late Woodson and Rebecca (Gay) Jennings.
Marvin married the love of his life Shirley Cardwell on July 2, 1961, in Roodhouse, IL, at their ministers home.
In the fall of 1959, he joined the United States Airforce where he proudly served his country until September of 1965. He was a airman 1st class and served 2 years over seas at Seridosa Airforce Base in Spain. Marvin worked as a special agent for Norfolk and Western Railroad in St. Louis. While working for the railroad Marvin earned his Associates Degree from Lewis and Clark in Godfrey. In his free time, He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, mushroom hunting, and gardening. He dearly enjoyed coaching his sons little league teams and always spending time together. Later in life raising cattle together. Marvin loved to travel with his wife to Branson, where they enjoyed watching country music shows. He had a heart of gold and would give you his shirt off his back, but always wanted everyone to do right.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Shirley; his best friend and son Steve Jennings, of Rockbridge; one brother Harry Jennings; two sisters Dorothy Degroot and Mary (Jerry) Caudle; brother-in-law Sonny (Bette) Cardwell; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Woodson and Rebecca; five brothers Ralph, David, Howard and Norman Jennings, and Henry Buchanan; one sister Mary Jennings.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora with full Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society.
