Martha Bartholomew

Martha Lou Bartholomew, 67, of Brighton, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at home.
She was born on May 13, 1954, in Alton, the daughter of the late Glennon V. and Prudence W. (Franz) Beilsmith.
Martha married Todd V. Bartholomew on September 19, 1992, in Brighton. He survives.
She was a CNA at Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital Northeast. She enjoyed gardening and animals. She raised chickens, ducks, turkeys, and a peacock. Martha knew every stray cat and dog in the area, always helping and taking care of them.
Martha is survived by her husband, Todd, two step sons Curt and Craig Bartholomew; sister Mary Beilsmith; brother Mike Beilsmith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s animal shelter in Alton or Abundant Life Community Church in Alton.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com