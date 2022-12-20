Mark Leroy Miller, 61, died at 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville.
He was born on January 9, 1961 at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri and was the son of the late Virgil and Betty (Shef) Miller.
Mark grew up as part of a military family, Mark grew up throughout various parts of the country, prior to his father’s retirement at which time the family settled in Alton.
From there, Mark resided in Florida for a period of time and has been a resident of Jerseyville for the past 31 years.
He spent his life working in the construction field, most recently with Suncon Construction in Alton where he was employed for fifteen years, prior to his health necessitating his retirement.
He married Susan (Antrobus) Bland on August 31, 1991 in Jerseyville and together they have shared in many wonderful memories together throughout their 31 years of marriage.
Mark was a talented and gifted woodworker and also enjoyed fishing and tuning into any and every wrestling match he could find on TV.
Perhaps his greatest joys in life, however, came from time spent with his friends and family, most especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Bland; two step-daughters, Sherril Bland and Susan Bland; two grandchildren, Trevor and Autumn Gettings, all of Jerseyville; as well as a sister in-law, Roxann Miller of Godfrey, along with several nephews and a niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Miller and a sister, Cindy Walls.
Per his request, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com