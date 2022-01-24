Mark J. Godar, 64, passed away at his home on January 2, 2022, in Hardin, IL.
He was born on July 12, 1957, to the late Ralph and Genevieve (Boente) Godar.
Mark graduated from Calhoun High School in 1976. He worked for Godar Brother’s in Hardin, IL where he worked closely with his father and Uncle Raymond Godar for over 25 years, farming, where he did custom hay bailing, and he was a volunteer driver for the Calhoun Ambulance for 10 years. Mark was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Calhoun Jaycees, and Calhoun Black Powder Club. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, fishing, and visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by two children, Douglas (Brandy) Godar of Hardin and Karina Godar of Kampsville; three grandchildren, Brandon Hughes, Adam Hughes, and Paizlee Godar; and one sister, Rose Marie Godar of Springfield, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Calhoun Ambulance.
