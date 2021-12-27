Marjorie Ann Watts, 81, of Brighton, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born on August 20, 1940, in Alton, to the late Leo Sr. and Marjorie (Johnson) Geisen.
Marjorie married Francis Dale “Pete” Watts on April 7, 1960, in Brighton. He survives.
She was a nurse for many years in the Alton area. Marjorie enjoyed Crocheting, making dolls and characters for her grandchildren, gardening in her flower beds, bird watching, fishing, animals, and cycling with her family when she was younger.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Pete; four sons, Dale A. Watts Sr. of Springfield, IL, Keith Watts of Roodhouse, IL, Scott (Shawna) Watts of Brighton, IL, and Francis “Bill” (Michelle) Watts of Maryville, IL; seven grandchildren Erica (Jeremy) Dawson, Dale A. Watts Jr., Christopher (Sarah) Watts, Timothy Watts, Brandon Watts, Victoria (John) Miller, and Tabitha (Nathan) Todd; ten great grandchildren; one brother Harry Geisen and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leo Geisen Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon, on Friday January 31, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com