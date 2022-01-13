Marilyn Kraushaar

Marilyn Maye Kraushaar, 84, died at 6:30 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hillview, Illinois on December 4, 1937, and was the daughter of George and Bevy (Baker) Baker.
An Otterville resident the majority of her life, Marilyn was employed for some time as a bus driver for Illinois Valley in Jerseyville. She was a devout Christian, who raised her family in a loving and caring environment, and was a faithful volunteer for First Fruits in Jerseyville.
She married Clifford Kraushaar on November 11, 1955 in Jerseyville, and together they shared 65 years of marriage before his death on December 9, 2020.
Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Mark Kraushaar of Leesburg, Florida, Kimberly Dixon, Evelyn Chevalley and Charles and Linda Kraushaar all of Otterville; Melissa and James Schell of Dow, and Hope and Michael Davenport of Jerseyville; 18 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Anne Kappler of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and a special niece, who was more like a sister, Ruby Cox of Collinsville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jason Kraushaar on October 10, 2018; a granddaughter, Jessica Chevalley; two sons in law, Melvin Dixon and Lawrence Chevalley; along with four brothers and six sisters.
Visitation will be from noon until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Her grandson, Pastor Nathan Lueker, will officiate.
Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to First Fruits in Jerseyville.
