Marilyn Christopher

Marilyn Ann Christopher, 80, of Shipman, went to be with our Lord at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born on November 26, 1941, in Springfield, Illinois, daughter of the late John and Lela (Brown) Reed.
Marilyn married Gary “Skinner” Christopher on April 22, 1961, in Shipman, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage prior to his passing March 18, 2016. Together they had one son, Mike (Debbie) Christopher of Shipman, surviving. She will also be missed by grandson, Kyle (Tye) Christopher of Shipman; granddaughter Karley Christopher of Kansas City, Mo; great granddaughter Reese Christopher; brothers Pat (Edith) Reed, Chuck (Linda) Reed, and Don (Kathleen) Reed; sister in law Marie Reed; brothers in law, Tim Bunt, Sr and Bill Davis; and many of Nieces and Nephews.
Prior to her retirement in 2000, she worked for the Southwestern Community School district for 29 1/2 years. Marilyn was a member of Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence, a librarian of Shipman Little Red School House, 4H leader, and a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She loved to quilt, garden, ride four wheelers, boating, having lunch with the “Wednesday Lunch Ladies”, and spending time with her family, especially her great granddaughter Reese.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Reed; and sisters in law, Gale Bunt and Mary Jane Davis.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Fr. Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Dennis Catholic Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois.
Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to Shipman Fire Fighters Association or Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence.