Margie Marie Kessinger, 95, died at 11:52 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born in Hartford, Illinois on August 15, 1926, one of nine children born to the late John R. and Frances (Cosby) Kessinger.
She was a 1945 graduate of Jersey Community High School and went on to become employed at Owens-Illinois, retiring as an ACL Inspector in 1981, after dedicating 30 years of service.
Margie thoroughly enjoyed traveling, and did so as after as she could, both domestically and extensively abroad.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Steve (Carolyn) Kessinger, Bob Kessinger, Paula (Dave) Hansen, Brent Kessinger, Cherly (Ronny) Johnson, Rebecca (Karl) Schmid, Malinda (Tom) Hess and Kimbery (Jesse) McIntyre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Kessinger; paternal grandparents, Henry Harrison and Belle (Longston) Kessinger; maternal grandparents, Charles Owen and Rodah (Trulock) Cosby; five brothers, Walter Kessinger, Chris Kessinger, Floyd Kessinger, Joseph Kessinger and Vernon Kessinger; three sisters, Ethel Essie and Olive Lucile Kessinger, in infancy and Anna Mae Kessinger; as well as a niece, Elizabeth Madson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at East Newbern Cemetery in Dow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.
