Margaret McPherson

Margaret L. McPherson, 82, passed away 5:04 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor.
Born June 15, 1939 in Nebo, she was the daughter of Robert Roy and Louvina May(Suddarth) Zumwalt.
She had worked in the Fine jewelry Department of J.C. Penney before retiring. She was an active member of the Democratic Woman's Group, hosting and supporting many of the local, state and federal political candidates.
On December 4, 1961 in Alton, she married Donald H. McPherson. He died May 21, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Robert (Beverly) McPherson of Grafton; grandchildren, Ben (Lori) McPherson, Brad (Vanna Lenhardt) McPherson; and great grandchildren, Henry, Chloe, Reese, Margaret "Maggie", and Kinder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Virgil Lee Davis, III; brother, Pete Fields; and sister, Toni Moore.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm, Monday, December 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Marquette Catholic School in Alton or St. Mary Catholic Church in Alton.