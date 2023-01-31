Luriel Bott

Luriel Louise Bott, 96, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 4, 1926, in Alton the daughter of the late Montgomery and Mercy (Moores) Stubblefield.
Luriel married Eugene bott in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1995.
She served our community as Treasurer or Brighton for many years.
Luriel is survived by three children Robert Bott of Brighton, Mary Jane Bott of Godfrey, and Kathy Bott of Brighton; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; sister Betty Jean Thurnu.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons John and Greg Bott; Brother Montgomery Stubblefield; two sisters Virginia Peterson and Alice Zarka.
Services will be private with a burial at Miles Station Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Miles Station Cemetery.
