On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:35 p.m., our beloved Lucas Adam Stark, 40, was called home to be with his girls, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri, as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
He was born on January 29, 1981 in Jerseyville and was the son of Carl and Sandra (Fry) Stark and was a 1999 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
He was employed at Stark’s Tree Service and Principia College in Elsah, and had recently began working in maintenance at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Luke enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and riding motorcycles and was active in various area Demolition Derby’s.
Surviving are his father, Carl Stark of Kane; his mother and step-father, Sandy and Ron Busen of Jacksonville; his loving companion, Kim Gray of Jerseyville; three children, Tayten Allen Stark, Jaxon Dean Stark and Jayla Jo Stark, all of Jerseyville; four siblings Cynthia Stark and her fiancé, Jerry Conner, of Benld, Kyle and Mindy Stark of Modesto, Carl Stark Sr. of Modesto and Crystal and Ricky Burrell of Godfrey; nieces and nephews, Kevin and Danielle Morrow and their children of Jerseyville; Katie Morrow and Chris Crotchett of Medora, Nathan Morrow and Lydia Hamelton of Medora, Dakota and Allysia Stark and their children of Jerseyville, Sara Driscall, Arhiya Stark, Carl Stark Jr. and Michelle Stark, Abigal and Ricky Burrell of Godfrey.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Breanne Elizabeth Ferguson and a daughter, Tristan Rene Stark, who died tragically in a house fire on January 26, 2012; his step-mother, Patti Stark; grandparents, Murral and Pauline Stark, Lloyd and Pauline Fry and several uncles and aunts.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday. Rev. Robert McAdams will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery in Kane. Friends and family are also welcome to continue to join the family for a luncheon to be held at Do Drop Inn beginning at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.