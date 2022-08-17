Louise Crabtree

Louise Isabelle (Becker) Crabtree, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her residence.
Louise was the first of three daughters born to Adam Becker and Isabelle Ada (Hoffman) Becker.
She was born on April 10, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois. She met her husband Richard Dean Crabtree during her senior year at Collinsville High School, where they both graduated in the Spring of 1961. They wed the following year on July 1, 1962. They had their first son, Richard Dean Crabtree II, in 1966 and their second son, Warren Allen Crabtree, in 1968.
Louise was very active in raising tropical fish and was a member of the Missouri Aquarium Society Inc. “MASI” for many years. In the early 1980’s Louise opened and operated a very successful craft and antique store called “Crabtree Corners” in the Wood River, Illinois. She later worked at Zales Jewelry in Alton Square. After the passing of her husband Richard in 1994, she spent more time with her family and traveled. In 2006, she and her mother Isabelle, moved in together and lived in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Springfield, Missouri and finally Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adam Becker in 2002; her husband, Richard Crabtree in 1994, and her beloved Maltese, Bitsey.
She is survived by her mother ,Isabelle Ada Hoffman-Becker, 99, of Jerseyville, Illinois; two sons, Richard Crabtree II and his wife Lu of Springfield, Missouri and Warren Crabtree and his wife Cathy of Jerseyville, Illinois; Three grandkids: Amanda Crabtree, Brittany Rawlings and Cody Crabtree; Four great grandkids: Eddie Zarantonello, Reagan Rawlings, Wyatt Rawlings and Camilla Crabtree.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:45 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home located at 1308 State Hwy 109, Jerseyville, Illinois. A reception will follow at the Feyerabend Building at the Lions Club Park located at 201 E Spruce St, Jerseyville, Illinois.
Private interment will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois at a later date.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com