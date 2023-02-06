Louis Jarman

Louis "Lou" Jarman, 72, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on July 23, 1950, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Kenneth David Lee and Mary L. (Rosenthal) Jarman. He married Loraine Czanstke on April 11, 2003, in Edwardsville. She survives.
Lou was a Master Sergeant Veteran of the United States Air Force. He served 4 years in the active military and then 22 more years in the reserves. Lou worked at Olin Corporation for 42 years as an electrician before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, trips to the casino, and spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.
Along with his wife, Loraine, he is survived by his children, Stacy Jarman of East Alton, Theresa Housman of Albers, IL, Cindy (Justin) Williams of O’Fallon, MO, and Heather Raulerson of Rochester, MI; a brother, Leonard (Tracy) Jarman of San Antonio, TX; and a sister, Myra (Stephen) Huch of East Alton; grandchildren Joseph (David) Carter, Milli Carter, Kayla (Ryan) Bloom, Alex Housman, Madison Schley, and Aiden Williams; and great-grandchildren Charlie Bloom and Hailey Bloom.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto on Thursday February 9, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm.
Burial will take place at New Douglas Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.
