Lorraine Benz

Lorraine Margaret Benz (nee Buschmann), 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was born March 5, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Elizabeth (Renkemeyer) and Henry Buschmann. Lorraine married the love of her life, Edward Joseph Benz on April 28, 1951. Together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Ed passed away in June 2003. During those years they raised seven children, sharing with them their love of music, nature, gardening, camping, family and friends. Lorraine enjoyed being an involved mother and made their home a welcoming place for all who entered.
Following her devoted years of raising children, Lorraine enjoyed her career at Facts & Comparisons where she retired in 1993. Even after retirement Lorraine enjoyed staying busy with her part-time work at Hotel Credit into her late 80’s.
Ed & Lorraine built their dream home in Elsah, IL in 1992 and became involved in their community where they built many cherished friendships over the years. Lorraine enjoyed people and never passed up the opportunity to make a friend. She had a passion for birds, reading, the St. Louis Cardinals, playing the piano, ice cream, and a good cold beer.
Lorraine will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma (GG), sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Janice (Tom) Vespa, Thomas (Rosalie) Benz, Kim Benz (wife of the late Joseph Benz), Edward (Sue) Benz, Barb (George) Scannell, Lisa (John) Ferrell and Katie (Chris) Meisch; 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; many extended family members and great friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Benz, her son Joseph Benz, two brothers Herbert (Jean) & John (Marian) Buschmann and a sister Rosemary (Kenneth) Hoffman.
Visitation will be from 3:30-8:00 on Thursday, December 1st at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, December 2nd at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beltrees.