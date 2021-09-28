Lloyd “Keith” Roberts, 69, died at 11:36 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born July 9, 1952, in East St. Louis, Illinois the son of the late William and Lucille (Mitchell) Roberts. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Auto Tire of Alton as service manager after many years. On January 16, 1993, in Alton he married Michelle Sue Kopsie and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Tammy Davis (Terry) of Granite City, two stepsons, Robert Eastham of Jerseyville and Richard Eastham of St. Louis, five grandchildren, Alex Davis, Lexi Davis, Amber Miller, Nathan Eastham, Victoria Eastham and Richard Eastham and four sisters, Betty Hackney of Pontoon Beach, Brenda Broska of Granite City, Virgina Buttry of St. Jacob and Marcy Luckhaus (Jim) of Granite City. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Roberts and Paul Roberts and one sister Fronia Mathenia. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Patrick Thatcher will officiate. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
