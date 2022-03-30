Lloyd Ewen

Lloyd L. Ewen, 77, passed away on March 18, 2022, in Jerseyville, IL.
Lloyd was born on March 19, 1944, in Hardin to the late Phillip and Beatrice (Vetter) Ewen.
He retired from Federal Steal Local 518 where he was a general foreman. Lloyd was a member of the Knight’s of Columbus in Hardin and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by a son, Kodie (Amber) Ewen; Seven grandchildren, and a sister, Rosalie (Jim) Keaton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jody McIntire; and four siblings, Wayne Ewen, Harold Ewen, Larry Ewen, and Ruthie Bailey.
Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.
There will be graveside service on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Cemetery in Batchtown, IL.
