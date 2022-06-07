Lisa Mowrey

Lisa M. Mowrey, 60, of Grafton passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born January 7, 1962 in Wood River to William and Margaret (Christian) Nolan. She married Jerry L. Mowrey March 5, 2002.
Lisa was very personable and had a great sense of humor. She was fun loving and had the biggest heart. She was kind and generous and loved her family and grandkids deeply, as well as her pets Buddy and Bandit. She was an animal lover. She had a big beautiful smile and lit up a room when she entered. She enjoyed adventure, motorcycling, listening to bands, camping and fishing. She was an artist and was talented at crafting and gardening. She could create anything and it would be beautiful.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Mowrey of Grafton; daughter, Crystal (Jeff) Blasa of Wood River; nine grandchildren, Alexis Blasa, Jessica Blasa, Matthew, Rylan, Damijon, Domynik, Maliah, Maddie and Reno; two brothers, Billy and Jerry Nolan and six sisters, Patty Snider, Mary Watkins, Gloria Emmerich, Terry Batts, Brenda Harp and Bernice Cain; and many nieces, nephews and dearest friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Anthony Hayden and step-son Matthew Mowrey; and four siblings, Jeff, Clinton and John Nolan and Marilyn Cook.
In Celebration of her life a Memorial Service will be held at Jubilee Church in Sunset Hills, MO on Saturday June 25th at 11a.m. with a reception following. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Family will have a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Cremation Services entrusted to Paynic home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, with an online guest book available at www.paynicfh.com