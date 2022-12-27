JERSEYVILLE
Lisa Marie Pistorius, 65, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence.
Surviving are
3 children: Jessica Hansen (longtime companion, Ryan Mocaby) of St Louis, MO; Heather (Gary) Pinter of Godfrey; Tyler Pistorius of Chicago
2 grandchildren: Mila Williams and Colin Pinter
Brother: Alan Mozier (longtime companion, Jan Nelson) of Carrollton
Sister: Judy Mozier of Jerseyville
Step-mother: Roberta Mozier of Godfrey
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com