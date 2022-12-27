obit generic

JERSEYVILLE

Lisa Marie Pistorius, 65, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence.

Surviving are

3 children: Jessica Hansen (longtime companion, Ryan Mocaby) of St Louis, MO; Heather (Gary) Pinter of Godfrey; Tyler Pistorius of Chicago 

2 grandchildren: Mila Williams and Colin Pinter 

Brother: Alan Mozier (longtime companion, Jan Nelson) of Carrollton 

Sister: Judy Mozier of Jerseyville 

Step-mother: Roberta Mozier of Godfrey 

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

For those desiring, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville. 

Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com