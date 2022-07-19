Lisa Davis

Lisa Diane Davis, 46, died unexpectedly at 3:52 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on December 17, 1975 in Potosi, Missouri and was the daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Frances (Barton) Davis.
Lisa was most recently employed as a Bartender and Cook ad Do Drop Inn in Dow and enjoyed listening to music, gardening and spending time with her children, Gabrielle and Hunter.
Surviving are her two children, Gabrielle Abbott and Hunter Hodge, both of Jerseyville; her siblings, James “Jim” Bell and his companion, Kathy Turpin of Jerseyville, Karen and Dale Klunk of Dow, David Bell and his companion, Sue Carey, of Godfrey, Barbara Lucas of DeSoto, Missouri, Molly and Kenny Harrison of Alton, James and Kendra Davis of Jerseyville, Jeffrey and Julie Davis of Duncan, Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Daniel Brown; as well as brothers, Lee Bell, Kenney Bell, Bob Bell and Terry Lynn Davis.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.
